Teen charged with murder in fatal stabbing of student at track meet: Police

A high school student has been charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of another student at a track meet in Texas, police said.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning at a Frisco Independent School District stadium during a track and field championship involving multiple schools in the district.

"An altercation between two students resulted in one stabbing the other," the Frisco Police Department said in a press release.

Despite lifesaving measures by police and fire personnel, the 17-year-old victim died, police said.

Frisco ISD identified the victim as Austin Metcalf, an eleventh grader at Frisco Memorial High School who participated in track and football, in an email sent to the school community.

The suspect in the stabbing is in custody, police said. Karmelo Anthony, 17, a student at Frisco Centennial High School, has been charged with first-degree murder, police said. No bond has been set yet, according to police. It is unclear if he has an attorney at this time.

The Frisco Police Department said it is collaborating with Frisco ISD and "will continue to provide any support they need during this incredibly difficult time."

"The Frisco Police Department grieves with all those affected by this devastating loss and extends its deepest condolences to the victim's family, students, and staff who are experiencing unimaginable pain," the department said.

A Frisco Police Department spokesperson said no additional details are being released at this time.

Frisco ISD called the incident an "unprecedented situation" in an email sent to the high schools that attended the track meet.

"Frisco ISD shares in the grief of everyone impacted by this heartbreaking loss, and we extend our deepest sympathies to the victim's family, students, staff, and our community during this difficult time," the district said.

Memorial High School will acknowledge Metcalf's death during school on Thursday and offer support throughout the day, the district said.

The incident occurred at around 10 a.m. local time, police said. The District 11-5A track and field championships were being held at Frisco ISD's David Kuykendall Stadium, according to the school district's calendar.

Texas' University Interscholastic League said it is "deeply saddened by the tragic incident that took place" at the track meet.

"UIL staff is in communication with district officials to provide support and assistance during this time," the league said. "Our thoughts go out to those impacted."