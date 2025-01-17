Front of MTA bus hangs off overpass after crash into guardrail in Bronx

RIVERDALE, Bronx (WABC) -- An MTA bus crashed into a guardrail and went partially over the edge of an overpass in the Bronx.

It happened just before 9 a.m. on Henry Hudson Parkway West, over Kappock Street near Independence Avenue in Riverdale.

The front portion of the BxM1 bus along with at least one wheel was dangling over the edge.

Debris was knocked into the roadway on Kappock Street.

It's not yet known if anyone was injured.

Authorities were talking to the bus driver at the scene.

The bus is now secure. Crews will hook a heavy duty cable to the bus to pull it back.

So far, there is no word of any injuries.

----------

