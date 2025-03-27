Funeral held for victim struck and killed in hit-and-run crash on Major Deegan Expressway

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A weekend car accident on the Major Deegan was horrific.

It left the family of Darryl Mathis Jr. grieving the loss of a 39-year-old father who was known in the entertainment world.

Mathis Jr.'s family and friends gathered on Thursday to say goodbye.

"Our son was great, said Robin Truesdale-Hood, Mathis Jr.'s mother. "He was the most lovable person you'd want to meet. He did whatever he could for anybody."

Mathis' Crown Victoria had broken down on the highway at 3:15 a.m. on Saturday. He was on Instagram, telling followers about the situation. A short time later, the driver of a Mercedes slammed into Mathis Jr.'s car.

That driver survived but left on foot from the accident scene.

"When it came to people he loved, he expressed his emotions," said Rori Belle Mathis, Mathis Jr.'s daughter. "He was a very kind-hearted soul and a very good person in general."

The recklessness of the Mercedes driver has left a mother and father suffering the loss of their only child.

"We're going to hold on, and hopefully we might have a breakdown again," Truesdale-Hood said. "But for right now, we're going to hold strong."

Family members say Darryl Mathis Jr. has worked with some big names in the entertainment business, such as Rick Ross.

They now want to see the person responsible for this family trauma surrender to the police.

Police are hoping to use a video that Mathis Jr. took during his final moments to help catch the culprit.

