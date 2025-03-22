Driver struck and killed in hit-and-run crash on Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect behind a deadly hit-and-run crash in the Bronx overnight.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday on the Major Deegan Expressway near West Fordham Road.

According to the NYPD, a 39-year-old man was driving southbound on the expressway when he was struck by a black Mercedes Benz sedan from behind. Officials say the driver of the Mercedes Benz sedan got out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

First responders transported the victim in critical condition to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he later died.

All southbound lanes on the Major Deegan Expressway were closed at Fordham Road as officers investigated the scene.

Authorities are trying to determine what led up to the crash.

