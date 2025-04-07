'Garden of Dreams' set to host special kids talent show at Radio City Music Hall

Joelle Garguilo has more on the upcoming talent show.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A special talent show is set to take place at Radio City Music Hall, giving kids of all ages a chance to show off their skills and passions on a stage that few ever get the chance to perform on.

Behind the walls of the world-famous venue, is a stage reserved for a select few comedians, musicians and dancers.

But on April 8, the Rockettes and recording artists will be replaced with acts like 12-year-old Camila, who's faced unimaginable obstacles.

Camila had brain cancer. At this time last year, Camila wasn't able to talk, walk or eat with her mouth.

Now, Camila's not only walking and singing again, but she's doing it on a sacred stage, at this year's Garden of Dreams talent show.

Camila says the song she is going to perform is called "A Million Dreams," which is from "The Greatest Showman."

"It makes me remember all the people that have been supporting me through my life," she said.

This year, more than 150 talented kids and teens will take to the legendary stage, showcasing their skills and passions to a packed house.

Caleigh Rose will be singing "Tomorrow" from "Annie."

"It's a hopeful song, and sometimes when I miss my brother, I just play that song," she said.

She says her brother Christian has sickle cell, and says he sometimes has to go to the hospital.

Rose said when she gets on stage and performs on Tuesday, she will be performing for her brother and her mom."

She says she wants them to know that she's always going to be there for them.

"And even when life feels like it's down, there's always tomorrow," she said.

Those are words for all of us to live by as the incredible kids get to set aside their battles and simply shine like stars.

