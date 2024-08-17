George Santos expected to plead guilty in hearing ahead of fraud trial

CENTRAL ISLIP (WABC) -- George Santos is expected to plead guilty during a hearing Monday in federal court on Long Island, sources familiar with the case told ABC News, while cautioning the erratic former Republican congressman could always change his mind.

A guilty plea would avoid a trial that is scheduled to begin next month. Hundreds of potential jurors had already been summoned.

Calls seeking comment to Santos, his attorney and federal prosecutors with the Eastern District of New York were not returned.

Santos, who was expelled from the House of Representatives, faces 23 felony charges that accuse him of defrauding donors, lying about his finances and needlessly accepting unemployment benefits among other things.

It was not immediately clear to which charges Santos is expected to plea or what sentence would be imposed.

Santos allegedly misrepresented elements of his background and biography during his campaign to represent parts of Queen's and Nassau County but the criminal charges to which he has pleaded not guilty mainly involve money.

Two associates, including Santos' former campaign treasurer, have pleaded guilty to charges over their role in his alleged fraud.

Dan Krauth has the details on a new and potentially lethal narcotic that is creeping into the NYC area from Latin America.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.