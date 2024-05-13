Nassau County holds 'Geraldo Rivera Day' in honor of legendary Eyewitness News journalist

Nassau County honors Geraldo Rivera for his reporting while at Eyewitness News

Nassau County honors Geraldo Rivera for his reporting while at Eyewitness News

Nassau County honors Geraldo Rivera for his reporting while at Eyewitness News

Nassau County honors Geraldo Rivera for his reporting while at Eyewitness News

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Nassau County rolled out the red carpet to honor legendary Eyewitness News and ABC News journalist Geraldo Rivera.

Monday was proclaimed "Geraldo Rivera Day" throughout the entire county by Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

Rivera was given a hat and certificate from his alma mater West Babylon High School. After the ceremony, people played in the Life WORC's 36th annual Geraldo Rivera Golf Classic.

The event benefits a non-profit organization that provides support and training for people with autism and intellectual disabilities.

"No more warehousing of humanity," Rivera said. "No more shutting people away. Now it's embracing, celebrating and moving forward."

Rivera's groundbreaking reporting back in 1972 on the horrific rampant abuse and neglect of people who were disabled at the Willowbrook State School on Staten Island. Rivera's stories led to its shutdown and changed forever the way America and Americans treat those who have disabilities.

'Willowbrook: 50 Years Later with Geraldo Rivera,' goes behind the story that uncovered the horrible living conditions of disabled children and adults at a facility on Staten Island.

Rivera also exposed problems at Letchwork Village in Rockland County.

ALSO READ | Rutgers doctoral student gives birth on same day she defends dissertation

Anthony Johnson speaks with the mother who gave birth and defended her doctorial dissertation on the same day.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.