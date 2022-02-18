Revisiting Willowbrook 50 years later with reporter Geraldo Rivera

The film, with then Eyewitness News reporter Geraldo Rivera, was one of the first exposes on local television.
Rivera broke the stories, after doctors, disgusted by what they were seeing at Willowbrook, let him in -- to tell the world what was really going on behind closed doors.
It uncovered an institution -- a wretched and filthy place -- covered in inhumanity.
As a result of its airing on WABC-TV, the manner of treating people with disabilities was forever changed.
Fifty years later, Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter sat down with Rivera to revisit the groundbreaking story.
Fifty years later, Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter sat down with Rivera to revisit the groundbreaking story.
