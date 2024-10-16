Suffolk County DA says it lacks resources to meet 'ambitious' deadlines in Gilgo Beach murder case

RIVERHEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- The Suffolk County District Attorney has turned over virtually all of the evidence -- 99.9% of the material extracted from 400-plus electronic devices -- to Rex Heuermann's lawyers.

"It's a tremendous amount of information, we are pumping out an extraordinary amount of discovery," Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said following court in Riverhead on Wednesday morning.

Heuermann is charged in the deaths of six women whose remains were found along Gilgo Beach. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.

Judge Timothy Mazzei said he wants to set a trial date when the case returns to court Dec. 17

Tierney called that trial schedule "ambitious," given the large amount of evidence.

"I think the timeline right now is very ambitious and very compressed, again, given the ridiculous nature of our discovery laws, where I have to provide every single piece of paper that was generated in a case that started in 1993," Tierney said.

Tierney is asking for millions in federal asset forfeiture proceeds frozen by the Justice Department as part of an ongoing investigation into a previous district attorneys. He estimated about $13 million is tied up in the investigation.

The federal government "controls our forfeiture, I'm sure they are thrilled about me talking about it, but it's a fact, they have chosen to freeze all of our money," he said.

Prosecuting Heuermann presents "a singularly unique strain on our budget," he said.

