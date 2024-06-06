Suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer charged in deaths of 2 more women, expands timeline by 2 decades

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann is now charged in the deaths of two more women, expanding the timeline of the murders by nearly two decades.

Heuermann, 60, is charged in the 2003 death of Jessica Taylor. Her remains were partially found near Gilgo Beach and partially found in a wooded area of Manorville, farther east on Long Island.

He was also charged in the death of Sandra Costillo, whose killing was long thought to be the work of another person.

Her remains were found in North Sea, in the town of Southampton. She was killed in 1993, which is a significant expansion of the timeline of Heuermann's alleged serial killing.

This comes after recent searches in the woods in Manorville and the North Sea, and in Heuermann's Massapequa Park home.

Evidence is believed to have been recovered from the basement, resulting in the new charges.

Court documents said that Taylor was decapitated and her arms had been severed from her torso.

Investigators believe the mutilations, "were acts perpetrated by Rex A. Heuermann to inhibit the identification of the victim via facial recognition, fingerprints and/or tattoo identification," according to a newly unsealed court document.

Taylor's skull, hands, and forearm were discovered along Ocean Parkway, just east of Gilgo Beach, near the spot where the remains of other victims were discovered.

Taylor was, like the others, working as a sex worker.

Investigators linked Heuermann to her death in part through DNA from a male human hair recovered from her body, specifically from a surgical drape that had been underneath the victim, according to the court document.

Investigators also said phone records established that Heuermann's wife and children were out of town at the time Jessica Taylor was killed.

"Accordingly, the murders of all four charged victims, and now the murder of Ms. Taylor, occurred at times when Defendant Heuermann's wife and children were located out of state, which would have allowed Defendant Heuermann unfettered time to execute his plans for Ms. Taylor, which included the decapitation, dismemberment, and transportation of her remains, without any fear that his family would uncover or learn of his involvement in these crimes," the court document said.

Suffolk County prosecutors also used DNA to link Heuermann to the death of Costillo, a native of Trinidad and Tobago who had been living in New York.

Investigators also used Heuermann's significant collection of violent, bondage, and torture pornography, currently dating back to 1994.

"The pornographic images accessed by Heuermann," court records said, "notably and largely coincide with how the remains of Sandra Costilla, Jessica Taylor and Valerie Mack were discovered."

There has been a sweeping expansion of the investigation into Heuermann, a former New York City architect, following his arrest last summer.

At least 11 sets of human remains have been found in Long Island's Suffolk County, including the four women Heuermann is accused of killing: Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

Their remains were found near Gilgo Beach along Ocean Parkway.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to all murder charges and is being held without bail.

