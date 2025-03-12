Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann to appear in court

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The man accused in the Gilgo Beach serial killings returns to court in Riverhead Wednesday morning.

Rex Heuermann will attend a conference hearing, where his lawyers must reply to Suffolk County prosecutors' opposition to their attempts to try the murders separately.

Heuermann's defense team wants to break up the trials because they apparently fear a cumulative effect if he is put on trial for all seven slayings at once.

They also asked Suffolk Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei last month to exclude DNA evidence from the case.

The Suffolk County district attorney's office said last month that severing the cases is "inappropriate as the victims are inextricably interwoven by geographic proximity, victimology, digital and physical evidence, forensic analysis, and defendant's own planning document" that allegedly contained detailed instructions for killing women, dismembering bodies and burying them.

"In other words, the proffered evidence set forth by the People for each victim is substantially the same with regard to each of the charged crimes," prosecutors said. "Despite minor discrepancies amongst the attacks against the seven victims, the victimology, methodologies surrounding the initial encounter, defendant's choice in 'dump sites' for each victim, and retention of publications covering each of the charged murders remain largely, if not entirely consistent across each of the charged crimes."

Heuermann, who was arrested in July 2023, has pleaded not guilty to the murders of seven women whose remains were found discarded on Long Island between 1993 and 2011.

