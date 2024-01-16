Watch our series 'Eyewitness to Gilgo Beach' starting Friday, January 19 wherever you stream ABC 7 New York

'Eyewitness to Gilgo Beach': Behind the scenes of the serial killings investigation

LONG ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- The Gilgo Beach story began with a single live shot: a live remote, plagued with technical difficulties, from a barren and frozen beach off Long Island's South Shore.

Little did anyone know how important that report would be. No one could have predicted the international spectacle that would follow.

Go behind the scenes with New York's number one news team as Eyewitness News tells the convoluted and downright creepy story of the search for a serial killer near Gilgo Beach.

From the first gruesome discoveries to an arrest more than 12 years later, our team of reporters describes the twists and turns of covering a true crime mystery in real time.

Watch the new true crime series 'Eyewitness to Gilgo Beach' starting Friday, January 19, wherever you stream ABC 7 New York.

For a better viewing experience, you can stream the series on-demand on our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV, and Android TV.

