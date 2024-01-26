'Eyewitness to Gilgo Beach' Chapter 4: Investigators stumped

'Eyewitness to Gilgo Beach' is a documentary series about the serial killings and the arrest of Rex Heuermann

Go behind the scenes with New York's number one news team as Eyewitness News tells the convoluted and downright creepy story of the search for a serial killer near Gilgo Beach.

Go behind the scenes with New York's number one news team as Eyewitness News tells the convoluted and downright creepy story of the search for a serial killer near Gilgo Beach.

Go behind the scenes with New York's number one news team as Eyewitness News tells the convoluted and downright creepy story of the search for a serial killer near Gilgo Beach.

Go behind the scenes with New York's number one news team as Eyewitness News tells the convoluted and downright creepy story of the search for a serial killer near Gilgo Beach.

LONG ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- Investigators have found 10 bodies and identified five of them, but they are still searching for Shannan Gilbert.

"This investigation started because Shannan Gilbert disappeared," said Eyewitness News 7 On Your Side Investigates reporter Kristin Thorne. "These sex workers that were later found had disappeared, before that. Their families had been looking for them. Their families had been going to the police, and it wasn't until Shannan Gilbert disappeared that her family started to hold police accountable and say -- you have to get out there and try to find Shannan Gilbert."

Investigators find a cell phone, lip gloss, shoes, and a pocketbook they say belonged to Shannan Gilbert on Gilgo Beach.

They said do not believe her death is related to the 10 bodies they found in the area over the last several months.

Watch Chapter 4 in the player above

Sign up and listen to the new Eyewitness to Gilgo Beach podcast, below:

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here

For a better viewing experience, you can stream the series on-demand on our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV, and Android TV.

----------

*Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

WABC Television New York, LLC | 2024