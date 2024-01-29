'Eyewitness to Gilgo Beach' Chapter 7: The 911 Calls

'Eyewitness to Gilgo Beach' is a documentary series about the serial killings and the arrest of Rex Heuermann

Go behind the scenes with New York's number one news team as Eyewitness News tells the convoluted and downright creepy story of the search for a serial killer near Gilgo Beach.

LONG ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- Within two months of the Gilgo Beach Task Force being established, Eyewitness News got an alert that Suffolk County police were going to release surveillance video of Megan Waterman leaving a hotel in Hauppauge -- the last place she was seen.

"As reporters were thinking, again, why do this now?" recalled reporter Kristin Thorne. "They've had this video for so many years -- why now? And they said they want to keep the case going."

Then on May 9, 2022, Suffolk County Police released a 22-minute 911 phone call from Shannan Gilbert the night she disappeared in 2010.

"The 911 tape was sort of as advertised," said Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger. "It was Shannan Gilbert sounding terrified running for her life."

