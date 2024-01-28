'Eyewitness to Gilgo Beach' Chapter 6: Enter the FBI

'Eyewitness to Gilgo Beach' is a documentary series about the serial killings and the arrest of Rex Heuermann

LONG ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- In December 2015, the FBI joined the investigation.

"The FBI has a lot more experience, nationwide, investigating serial killer cases than we do, so you know as we look through the evidence with them, maybe just bouncing things off each other will be useful," said Suffolk County Chief of Department Stuart Cameron. "I'm excited about the new partnership with them."

Why did that collaboration not happen for so many years?

"It didn't happen because of politics. We had a police chief in Suffolk County, as well as a DA, that did not seem open to FBI involvement," recalled Eyewitness News reporter Kristin Thorne.

Then, on January 16, 2020, police released photos of a belt imprinted with the letters "H-M" or "M-H" to the public.

The belt was found at one of the crime scenes near Gilgo Beach. Police say they believe the belt was handled by the suspect.

Then on February 15, 2022 - after less than a year on the job - Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison announced a new task force to investigate the Gilgo Beach murders, bringing investigators from the state, county, and FBI together for the first time, the Gilgo Beach Task Force.

