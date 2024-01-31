'Eyewitness to Gilgo Beach' Chapter 9: Who is Rex Heuermann?

'Eyewitness to Gilgo Beach' is a documentary series about the serial killings and the arrest of Rex Heuermann

Go behind the scenes with New York's number one news team as Eyewitness News tells the convoluted and downright creepy story of the search for a serial killer near Gilgo Beach.

LONG ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- "Rex Heuermann is everything we've been led to believe would be the guy," said Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger. "He's kind of a loner. He's kind of antisocial. His house is different from every other house on that block. It's sort of a mess. He works in the city. He has a job, where he's very technical, where he's an architect and engineer."

Heuermann lived at 105 First Ave. in Massapequa Park and is an architect and a married father of two adult children.

Heuermann used one of his burner phones "to conduct thousands of searches related to sex workers, sadistic, torture-related pornography and child pornography," court records said.

DNA from a pizza crust thrown out by Heuermann was linked to a male hair found on one of the victims. The analysis found that "mitochondrial DNA profile(s) are the same" between both samples.

On January 16, 2024, Rex Heuermann was additionally charged with the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty.

The six other Gilgo Beach cases remain unsolved.

