'Eyewitness to Gilgo Beach' Chapter 8: The arrest of Rex Heuermann

'Eyewitness to Gilgo Beach' is a documentary series about the serial killings and the arrest of Rex Heuermann

Go behind the scenes with New York's number one news team as Eyewitness News tells the convoluted and downright creepy story of the search for a serial killer near Gilgo Beach.

LONG ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- On July 13th, 2023, police finally made an arrest.

"This was an earthquake in Massapequa Park. This was a storm like they had never expected this," recalled Eyewitness News reporter Stacey Sager.

Rex Heuermann was arrested in Midtown, Manhattan. He was initially charged in the deaths of Megan Waterman, Amber Lynn Costello, and Melissa Barthelemy.

Investigators also named him as the prime suspect in the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

"My mission that day was finding the surveillance video when I found the only surveillance video that exists of his arrest," recalled Eyewitness News reporter Darla Miles. "It was just that moment. It was that moment that happened as a journalist, that doesn't happen. That only happens on TV because it does not happen in real life."

