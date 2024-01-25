'Eyewitness to Gilgo Beach' Chapter 3: More bodies

'Eyewitness to Gilgo Beach' is a documentary series about the serial killings and the arrest of Rex Heuermann

Go behind the scenes with New York's number one news team as Eyewitness News tells the convoluted and downright creepy story of the search for a serial killer near Gilgo Beach.

Go behind the scenes with New York's number one news team as Eyewitness News tells the convoluted and downright creepy story of the search for a serial killer near Gilgo Beach.

Go behind the scenes with New York's number one news team as Eyewitness News tells the convoluted and downright creepy story of the search for a serial killer near Gilgo Beach.

Go behind the scenes with New York's number one news team as Eyewitness News tells the convoluted and downright creepy story of the search for a serial killer near Gilgo Beach.

LONG ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- "2011 was the most active period of this investigation. That's when it seems like every few months, more remains is being found," recalled Eyewitness News investigative reporter Kristin Thorne, who took over Gilgo coverage when she was stationed on Long Island.

Investigators continued to find more bodies, but the remains differed from those of the "Gilgo Four".

Police found three more victims in the area between Oak Beach and Gilgo Beach, bringing the total count of victims to eight.

Investigators identified the victims as Jane Doe Number 6, a baby girl and an Asian man.

Investigators then say they believe they are looking for three, if not four, killers. One killer who they believe is responsible for the "Gilgo Four," one responsible for Jane Doe 5 and Jane Doe 6, and one or two separate killers responsible for the four other bodies found.

"This is around the time that it got complicated to tell this story," reporter Josh Einiger recalled.

Watch Chapter3 in the player above

Sign up and listen to the new Eyewitness to Gilgo Beach podcast, below:

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here

For a better viewing experience, you can stream the series on-demand on our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV, and Android TV.

----------

*Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

WABC Television New York, LLC | 2024