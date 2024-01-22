  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

'Eyewitness to Gilgo Beach' Chapter 1: The first bodies found

'Eyewitness to Gilgo Beach' is a documentary series about the serial killings and the arrest of Rex Heuermann

ByJosh Einiger, Kristin Thorne, Darla Miles, Stacey Sager, and Emily Hartmann WABC logo
Monday, January 22, 2024 8:20PM
Chapter 1: Bodies Found on Gilgo Beach
Go behind the scenes with New York's number one news team as Eyewitness News tells the convoluted and downright creepy story of the search for a serial killer near Gilgo Beach.
WABC

LONG ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- Our first report about the Gilgo Beach murders happened on an impossibly cold December night in 2011. They had found bodies on a remote beach.

Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger and his photographer, Tony Saturno, were shooting another story in Suffolk County at the time.

"We were on our way back and we got a call from the desk - saying 'there's a crime scene, there's a maybe body discovered', way down south on Ocean Parkway. Go check it out," Einiger recalled.

When they arrived at the scene, it was cold and pitch black. There were four crime scenes along the beach and spotlights set up.

"It was clear at that point that it was something," recalled Einiger.

Watch Chapter 1 in the player above

Discover more episodes of the true crime series 'Eyewitness to Gilgo Beach' wherever you stream ABC 7 New York.

Sign up and listen to the new Eyewitness to Gilgo Beach podcast, below:

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here

For a better viewing experience, you can stream the series on-demand on our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV, and Android TV.

----------

*Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

WABC Television New York, LLC | 2024

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW