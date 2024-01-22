'Eyewitness to Gilgo Beach' Chapter 1: The first bodies found

'Eyewitness to Gilgo Beach' is a documentary series about the serial killings and the arrest of Rex Heuermann

Go behind the scenes with New York's number one news team as Eyewitness News tells the convoluted and downright creepy story of the search for a serial killer near Gilgo Beach.

Go behind the scenes with New York's number one news team as Eyewitness News tells the convoluted and downright creepy story of the search for a serial killer near Gilgo Beach.

Go behind the scenes with New York's number one news team as Eyewitness News tells the convoluted and downright creepy story of the search for a serial killer near Gilgo Beach.

Go behind the scenes with New York's number one news team as Eyewitness News tells the convoluted and downright creepy story of the search for a serial killer near Gilgo Beach.

LONG ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- Our first report about the Gilgo Beach murders happened on an impossibly cold December night in 2011. They had found bodies on a remote beach.

Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger and his photographer, Tony Saturno, were shooting another story in Suffolk County at the time.

"We were on our way back and we got a call from the desk - saying 'there's a crime scene, there's a maybe body discovered', way down south on Ocean Parkway. Go check it out," Einiger recalled.

When they arrived at the scene, it was cold and pitch black. There were four crime scenes along the beach and spotlights set up.

"It was clear at that point that it was something," recalled Einiger.

Watch Chapter 1 in the player above

Sign up and listen to the new Eyewitness to Gilgo Beach podcast, below:

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here

For a better viewing experience, you can stream the series on-demand on our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV, and Android TV.

----------

*Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

WABC Television New York, LLC | 2024