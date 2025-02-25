Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann appears in court

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rex Heuermann was back in court in Riverhead Tuesday morning, where a judge is considering what DNA evidence to admit and whether the Gilgo Beach charges should be broken into separate trials.

Heuermann's defense team, in a pair of motions, has asked Suffolk Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei to exclude DNA evidence in the case and to try three of the seven charged killings separately.

Mazzei set the next court date for March 12, when defense attorneys must file paperwork in their ongoing attempt to break off some of the murders.

Mazzei also intended to set a date for pretrial hearings related to the admissibility of DNA evidence, but the defense is still waiting for a hard drive with discovery from prosecutors.

The lawyers said they are still waiting for 5% to 10% of the data from California laboratory Astrea Forensics, which they argue has not been generally accepted as reliable in the scientific community.

The DNA match came from a technique called whole genome sequencing, which has never been used in New York State courts.

Heuermann, who was arrested in July 2023, has pleaded not guilty to the murders of seven women whose remains were found discarded on Long Island between 1993 and 2011.

