Giraffe picks up toddler during drive-thru safari in Texas: VIDEO

GLEN ROSE, Texas (WABC) -- A dramatic video captured by a mother on a safari ride in Texas shows the moment a giraffe grabbed her toddler out of a pickup truck and lifted her into the air.

Lindsey Merriman told Storyful that her family was visiting the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose when they witnessed the incident a few cars ahead.

"We were 3 cars behind a red truck and saw the Giraffe accidentally grab a little girl's shirt along with the food and lift her from the bed of the truck," she told Storyful.

The child's father also told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that the 2-year-old was feeding the giraffe when it accidentally grabbed her shirt along with the food and lifted her from the bed of the truck.

"My heart stopped, my stomach dropped it scared me," Jason Toten, the child's father told KWTX.

The video then shows the child being lifted into the air and then dropped into an adult's arms.

"We stopped to feed the giraffes and I turned around to look out the back window, and I saw the giraffe kind of digging around right there, and then it just grabbed her and I didn't see her no more," Toten, told KWTX.

Toten said after the incident, they went to the gift shop and got the toddler a toy giraffe.