'Goosebumps' season 2 heads to Brooklyn as 30-year-old mystery stirs

NEW YORK -- Get ready to get goosebumps again because the hit book series by R.L. Stine returns to TV screens Friday in "Goosebumps: The Vanishing."

It's the show's second season with a brand new cast and story that takes place in Brooklyn.

If you're of a certain age, there's a good chance you experienced a sleepless night or two courtesy of the classic novels.

The books have sold more than 400 million copies worldwide, and in their latest chapter, they are coming to life on TV screens.

Season two features the story of fraternal twins Devin and Cece who find themselves navigating life with their recently divorced dad, played by David Schwimmer.

"Just being involved in such a legacy series of books, everyone I mention this to is like oh my gosh, when can I see it," Schwimmer said.

And while the cast might be ready for frights, for the characters in this new chapter, the scares are all too real.

In season two, beneath the streets of Brooklyn, a 30-year-old mystery is stirring - proving R.L. Stine still knows how to keep you up at night.

The entire season is streaming now on Disney+ and Hulu, which is owned by the same parent company as this station.