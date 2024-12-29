Legal immigration, Speaker Mike Johnson's re-election take center stage: This Week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's the last week of 2024 and as we prepare to enter the new year, we're also inching closer toward President-elect Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration.

With just weeks to go until the monumentous day, immigration has again taken center stage.

The former president has been notoriously harsh on immigration but could be having a change of heart as his two heads of Government Efficency in Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk express concern about protections for workers on H-1B visas.

The visas allow American employers to hire "nonimmigrant aliens as workers in speciality occupations."

Musk and Ramaswamy have expressed the need for more foreign workers, particularly in the tech industry as the sector looks to continue its growth.

The notion, however, sparked an internal conflict among supporters of former President Trump.

Now, questions are being raised about whether or not the Trump administration will center Americans when it comes to growth of industries.

GOP In-Fighting

Ferverent supporters of Trump continue their apparent disagreements ahead of this week's congressional swearing-in ceremony.

Questions continue to swirl around Speaker Mike Johnson and his position in Congress as he loses support he once had on both sides of the aisle.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) has announced plans to vote against Johnson's re-election bid and other GOP members have expressed that they are undecided.

"He can really only afford to lose one Republican in the house and get elected speaker," Jonathan Karl, ABC News correspondent, said. "I think this is going to be very difficult. It would not surprise me if he simply cannot get reelected Speaker of the house."

Karl also noted that even if Trump announces support for Johnson, it likely would not be enough to get him reelected.

