Gov. Kathy Hochul signs bill to quadruple number of red-light cameras in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's about to be more red-light cameras watching over the streets of New York City.

On Wednesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill to quadruple the number of red-light cameras in the city from 150 to 600.

"Today I am extending the authorization of programs across New York and establishing an additional program to maintain our progress on traffic safety, while creating new protections for school aged children on the road," she said.

The legislation package will extend, expand or create red-light programs in New York City, Nassau County, White Plains, Mount Vernon, New Rochelle, Albany and Greenburgh.

Many cameras will be added to intersections with a history of infractions.

Gov. Hochul says the change is not about collecting tickets, but rather a mission to save lives.

Last year, 29 people were killed by drivers who sped through red lights.

The bill is one of 11 signed into law on Wednesday. Another bill looks to increase school bus violations to keep children safe.

