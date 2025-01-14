Governors Ball 2025 to be headlined by Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, The Creator and Hozier

The Governors Ball will take place in Flushing Meadows Corona Park between June 6 and June 8.

The Governors Ball will take place in Flushing Meadows Corona Park between June 6 and June 8.

The Governors Ball will take place in Flushing Meadows Corona Park between June 6 and June 8.

The Governors Ball will take place in Flushing Meadows Corona Park between June 6 and June 8.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The 2025 Governors Ball lineup was revealed on Tuesday with some major headliners.

Stars Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, The Creator and Hozier are slated to close the show.

Other big artists set to perform are "On The Bill", Benson Boone and Young Miko.

govballnyc

Over 60 bands will also be a part of the festival.

The event is taking place at Flushing Meadows Corona Park from June 6 to June 8.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Jan. 16.

Nina Pineda looks back on the savings from 7 On Your Side in 2024.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.