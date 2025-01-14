Governors Ball 2025 to be headlined by Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, The Creator and Hozier

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The 2025 Governors Ball lineup was revealed on Tuesday with some major headliners.
Stars Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, The Creator and Hozier are slated to close the show.
Other big artists set to perform are "On The Bill", Benson Boone and Young Miko.
Over 60 bands will also be a part of the festival.
The event is taking place at Flushing Meadows Corona Park from June 6 to June 8.
Tickets for the festival go on sale Jan. 16.
