7 On Your Side helps viewers get back nearly $3 million in 2024 for consumers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It was another phenomenal year for 7 On Your Side who helped get rebates, refunds and reimbursements for our viewers.

7 On Your Side fired up 2024 by getting the heat back on for young adults with disabilities after a meter mix-up left them in the cold and closing down their learning center in January.

From there, the winter exposed cracks in the sidewalk. After years of neglect, lawsuits and another injury -- the repairs got done.

February blew in frozen bank accounts, and 7 On Your Side helped unthaw them for small businesses and businessmen alike.

And there was a recurring theme for banks trying to combat rampant check fraud.

Meanwhile, March roared in like a lion with tens of thousands in washed and stolen checks for 7 On Your Side to recover.

Criminals stole from church coffers, puppies and even little children.

In New Paltz, a scammer stole the identity of a mother and took benefits meant to help care for her daughter with autism.

One of the top complaints of 2024 came from travelers: families who had saved and paid for vacations, but were left high and dry on airfare and cruises after cancelling, until 7 On Your Side got all parties reimbursed.

From planes, to boats and motor vehicles, 7 On Your Side succeeded in getting used-car customers refunds after exposing fraudulent practices to the DMV, which shut down a dealer in Hackensack, New Jersey.

7 On Your Side also replaced a wrong repo caught on cam for a hard working gas station attendant left without wheelers, and got thousands in tickets dismissed for a retired cop with stolen plates.

By summer, 7 On Your Side managed to get a trio of hefty paydays.

It included getting a six-figure settlement for homeowners with leaky solar panels on Long Island, a stalled pension fund in South Jersey and also helping a daycare in Queens where teachers and staff were owed five figures from the city.

7 On Your Side also brought one of its favorite viewers back from the dead after the Social Security Administration declared him deceased and buried his benefits.

This year, 7 On Your Side got insurance companies to pay for denied claims, including a $9,000 bill for a five-minute ambulance ride to the hospital in Morris Plains.

We also helped get heart medicine for a mom suffering from Stage 4 breast cancer.

One of the last stories of the year wasn't worth a penny in refunds, but was still priceless.

A random interview with a woman who appeared homeless went viral when she was recognized and reunited with her Albanian community.

All year long, 7 On Your Side helped you from getting scammed, helped you save, had some fun along the way and fought to get your money back.

Together, all of the stories add up to $1,004,221.19, but this is just the start. Tack onto that subtotal the $1.9 million the NY Attorney General ordered car dealers to pay consumers back this year after our investigation on lease-buyout charges, the grand total is more than $2.9 million.

Channel 7 Eyewitness News thanks viewers for trusting 7 On Your Side and looks forward to another year of resolving your issues.

