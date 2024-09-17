7 On Your Side helps utility worker get retirement money owed by ex-employer

Nina Pineda helps the former PSE&G lineman get access to his retirement fund.

Nina Pineda helps the former PSE&G lineman get access to his retirement fund.

Nina Pineda helps the former PSE&G lineman get access to his retirement fund.

Nina Pineda helps the former PSE&G lineman get access to his retirement fund.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A utility worker who suffered a traumatic brain injury while on the job a dozen years ago says he's powerless, waiting for months for all his retirement money from his ex-employer.

This was 15 years of employee contributions, a six-figure pension, and a big chunk of his retirement.

When he couldn't cash out, he called 7 On Your Side.

"That's what gives me the headaches that I have that happened. It all fell out of a bucket truck and hit me in the head," said Richard Eisenhauer, a utility worker.

Every day is a headache for Eisenhauer.

He was working as a lineman for a utility when a co-worker's steel wire pulling tool, a grip slipped and struck him on the head.

"Actually shot up into the air. So, we're really not sure how high it went, but it probably went to about 55 feet and then it fell and hit my hard hat," Eisenhauer said.

The constant pain and never-ending nerve damage are compounded by pricey prescription medications and doctors' bills from the 2012 injury, which is why he's been desperate to cash out his old pension from his former employer.

"I want to roll it over. I mean, I could use some of it to pay off some of the bills that I have," he said.

Eisenhauer left PSE &G in 2022 after 15 years on the job. The amount in his retirement account? Just under $100,000, but since last November he can't cash out.

"How they have taken no real response to, you know, my wanting to get the money that is mine. You know, I'm fully vested and it's been just a rollercoaster trying to, you know, get anywhere. It's just one roadblock after another after another," he said.

7 On Your Side we flagged down PSE &G and the company said part of the service interruption was due to their former employee making mistakes on forms.

"We value the service of our employees. We have spoken with Mr. & Mrs. Eisenhauer multiple times - answering questions about the process and explained how to correctly complete the paperwork in order to receive the benefit. We also facilitated a call with Mr. & Mrs. Eisenhauer and our benefits provider to further explain the situation and answer additional questions. We also agreed to accommodate their request to distribute the check outside of our regular monthly process (upon receipt of the completed paperwork) so they could receive the benefit as soon as possible. To ensure their needs continue to be met, we provided Mr. & Mrs. Eisenhauer with our contact information should they require any further assistance," a PSE &G spokesperson said in a statement.

And within weeks, the power company fueled up Eisenhauer's account.

"I was overwhelmed. It's been quite some time trying to get that. And you guys were right on. It was unbelievable," he said.

His entire retirement fund was released with interest. A grand total of $ 99,759.64.

"Nina and 7 On My Side did their job and got me my money," he said.

Eisenhauer is still working as a lineman for another utility. He put his check into a new retirement account for his future.

Nina Pineda and 7 On Your Side help a grandmother get a refund after her cruise was canceled in 2020 due to COVID.

----------

SHARE YOUR STORY



Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!



Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com. All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.