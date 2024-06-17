Retired NYPD officer's car nearly auctioned after license plate stolen, gets tickets across 4 states

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- If you've even gotten a ticket and it wasn't you or your car in the picture you know how infuriating it can be to prove you are innocent.

But imagine if your car was booted, towed, about to be sold on the auction block, and racked up thousands in unpaid fines. All of those things even though you've reported your license plate stolen.

That's what happened to a Brooklyn mother, she was about to lose her car for good until she got help from 7 On Your Side.

The mother is also a retired NYPD officer.

At the impound lot, Nina Pineda and 7 On Your Side were racing against the clock to keep Tanya Williams' car from being auctioned off.

"They were about to sell my car!" Williams said.

The retired NYPD officer had her ride booted, towed, and locked up.

The tickets were written for red light running, school zone speeding, parking, and E-ZPass fines.

"This has been going on for a year. This happened in June of 2023," she said.

That was when Williams noticed her back license plate was missing.

"I looked I said, 'Shoot, plate is gone,'" she said.

"Did you report it right away?" Pineda asked.

"Absolutely. I went into the precinct and said my plate was stolen," Williams said.

From the police, she went directly to the DMV for a new license plate. But, whoever stole her old plates went on a fast and toll-free joyride across the northeast.

"E-ZPass New York, New Jersey, speed zones," Williams said. "They were in Delaware, Connecticut, they were all over the place."

It was her stolen plate on a different car, but somehow Williams was on the hook for all the violations.

"I reported it stolen. Why am I getting all these tickets?" she said.

Williams was blindsided! Having just received knee surgery, she hadn't seen the citations at her mailing address upstate. Plus, she cares for her big brother in Flatbush who is suffers from MS.

By the time Williams left Brooklyn and went upstate to collect her mail, there were hundreds of violations across four different states. She was even in collections, and then it got worse.

"I came out a few days later there was a boot on my car," Williams said. "I started calling everyone I could call to stop it from being taken. Next thing I know, gone. The car gone, gone, gone, like someone stole it."

The marshals had seized her vehicle and towed it to the impound.

"The whole time I was fighting, I had to call someone, I called you," Williams said.

With the car up to the highest bidder that day, 7 On Your Side went to work calling the Department of Finance, the DMV, and the NYPD to clear Williams' name from the tickets.

"When you called us, it was on the auction block," Pineda said.

"They were selling it?" Williams asked.

"Yes," Pineda said.

But after contacting the DOT, hours later success!

"That's me! We're out of here!" Williams said.

She and her ride were reunited.

"Couldn't have done it without you 7 On Your Side!" Williams said.

