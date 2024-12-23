Charity recipient video goes viral and reconnects singer to her Albanian community

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A simple act of kindness that took place on Eyewitness News has now become a huge international story.

On Dec. 10, the 7 On Your Side team was following a local charity passing out backpacks to people who are homeless.

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda stopped to speak to a woman -- a stranger in need -- in New York's Penn Station after she received one of the gifts.

The woman was overjoyed with the holiday spirit of such a simple gift -- a backpack of supplies and a child handwritten note with words of encouragement -- from a group aptly named "Just Love Blessings."

What happened next is being called a miracle.

That woman Nina spoke to mentioned she was a singer. Turns out she's so famous, people in her home country immediately recognized her from the segment.

Her name is Parashqevi Simaku. Simaku is a singer and actress from Albania, and is one of their national treasures.

"She was like the Madonna of Albania," said fan Bale Erbeli.

Erbeli was cooking when she saw the clip and immediately recognized Simaku, who had stayed with her family in New Jersey back in 1986 when she was launching her career.

As a result, the Albanian-American community quickly banded together, posting and sharing the clip all over social media. It even reached one of their biggest influencers, Elton Ilirjani.

Elton Ilirjani is a model and CEO. Upon seeing the plight of a national icon, she and others found Simaku at Penn Station within two days.

"I had been searching for her for five years," Ilirjani said. "I ran to her and hugged her. She said stay away, I'm stinky. I slept outside."

Ilirjani offered to buy Simaku a room for her to sleep, to which she accepted.

"She took a long bath. The queen was back. She did her hair and makeup," Ilirjani said. "She was beautiful. And we went to a restaurant in Hudson Yards where she she sang in English and French."

Parashqevi told Eyewitness News no one goes from the streets to the stars, but that she is getting better and her community continues to support her.

