7 On Your Side: Repairs on dangerous sidewalk

Nina Pineda with the latest on the resolution to this almost decade-long issue.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The repairs around a Manhattan tree have been a long time coming for homeowner Dan Levy and his neighbors on an East Village historic block who have been struggling, teetering, and tripping over a jutting slab of stone for years.

"About eight and a half years ago I reported it to the city," Levy said.

That is because property owners by law are held liable for injury or death for failing to maintain sidewalks in a reasonable, safe fashion.

Dozens of 311 complaints, and service requests have been ignored dating back to 2015. The hazard was deemed a high priority for construction in 2016 and work orders from July 2018 promised a fix, but never got done. That next year a woman fell and sued, but a judge ordered the city to pay out.

When the slab rose up half a foot las fall, Levy called 7 On Your Side for help. 7 On Your Side then alerted the Parks Department, but was told residents would have to fix I themselves and get reimbursed, because it has no contractors until Spring.

Earlier this month, a dad walking with his daughter wound up on a stretcher.

"He was in a lot of pain," Levy says.

That was the first week of January. Within days of the story airing, the Parks Department sent out a crew to make a temporary fix. The sharp slab was jackhammered, asphalt was smoothed and the tree was spared.

"I have a stroller, newborn, so I'm very happy," said Allison Lockwood.

