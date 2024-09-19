7 On Your Side helps couple after solar panels cause water damage throughout their Long Island home

MELVILLE, New York (WABC) -- A Suffolk County couple installed solar panels on their roof only to sustain massive water damage throughout their home.

They struggled to get the company to pay for the repairs they needed until they got 7 On Your Side and Nina Pineda involved.

"Dripping. Constant dripping," said Deepak Pawal, homeowner.

From the back to the front.

"All of sudden it started pouring water," Pawal said.

From the roof to the basement and every room in between, water seeped in from behind the walls, ruining bathrooms, bedrooms, carpets, lights appliances, and cabinets.

"We saw a lot of water dripping on the stairs. We couldn't do anything, it was so up high," Pawal said.

"When we were cleaning we were both in tears," said Jaishree Netke, homeowner.

"This is actually where it first started," Pawal said.

It started just a few days after they had solar panels installed on the roof of their Melville home.

"When we saw the first damage, we called them right out, right to fix it. So they sent the crew and they've assured us that everything is fixed. But it didn't help. I mean, they didn't fix it properly," Pawal said.

Deepak says he lost count of how many times the insurance company sent their contractors and adjusters to fix the roof and keep assessing the damages. By the time 7 On Your Side got involved, they were still only offering $48,000.

That doesn't even cover paint for the house.

If you call a contractor, they will quote a lot more just to paint the house.

So the contractor is at $320,000.

The solar company is at $48,000.

Drowning in water damage they sent an SOS to 7 On Your Side. We asked the solar company to have its adjustor meet with the couple's contractor.

"We'd like to thank you for getting on 7 On Our Side and helping us out," Pawal said.

The final six-figure settlement was fully satisfied.

"So we got an offer six times higher than the original," Pawal said.

"That's amazing, I'm so glad," Pineda said.

