7 On Your Side helps used car buyers after alleged 'bait-and-switch' at dealership in NJ

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A used car dealer in Hackensack has had its license to sell cars revoked in two states.

Customers who thought they found a great deal on a used car wound up in what they say was a bait-and-switch.

The dealer claims he's the victim though and was shut down by the state.

"They saw me coming and locked the door," 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda said.

7 On Your Side was back at Venture Motors after getting her grandma back her used car deposit in May.

"This is a grandmother getting a car for her grandkids," Pineda said.

This time, 7 On Your Side was called in to help a family that lives near Scranton, Pennsylvania.

They say the SUV they bought from the Hackensack dealer, was a clunker.

"The windshield wiper was busted down to here. There was one brand new tire and all the rest were bald. The air conditioning doesn't work. It won't start the car. This whole seat belt was cut off. The vents only blow hot air not cold air," the car owners said.

"We got an agreement and we owe you. Within 14 days we could bring it back," said Nichole Scarantino, used car buyer.

The drive from Dunmore to Hackensack is 228 miles round trip. The entire family has done this three times to pick up their car, and each time the repairs weren't even done.

"So, in mid-July, how long have you been without the car?" Pineda asked.

"Five months," Nichole said.

"So you're paying for the car?" Pineda asked.

"We're paying for the insurance," said Jason Scarantino, used car buyer.

7 On Your Side went back to the dealer to ask for a refund or to have the fixed car returned.

"Is this still Venture Motors or is this a new business?" Pineda asked.

At first, the owner said a check for $10,000 was on its way to Pennsylvania.

"That was the last time...and nothing ever transpired," Nichole said.

"And then we learned the Motor Vehicle Commission pulled their license."

Records obtained by 7 On Your Side show, Venture Motors was investigated for the following:

- selling cars without titles in 2019 and 2022

- and threatened with suspension, for misusing dealer plates

"We are beyond grateful and thank you for you guys," Nichole said.

7 On Your Side got the family their car back, complete with repairs, plus the owner paid registration fees and transferred a clear title.

"Having you guys on our side, I feel a lot better that he can't do this to anyone else. So it's going to be stopped," Jason said.

"Thank you, 7 On Our Side," the Scarantino family said.

