Goya Foods celebrates the National Puerto Rican Day Parade by making huge donation

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- The National Puerto Rican Day Parade is Sunday, and to celebrate, Goya Foods made a huge donation to those in need.

Goya Foods donated more than 20,000 pounds of non-perishable Goya products.

Members of the "New York Police Department Hispanic Society," as well as students and principals from District 12 in the Bronx, packed up and distributed more than 2,000 bags of food to families and individuals in need.

"We're going to be donating to 1,500 families, and this is the way that Goya not only celebrates the Puerto Rican Day parade, but gets food to people that need it," said Rafael Toro, national director of public relations for Goya Foods.

Goya Foods, which is headquartered in Jersey City, is the largest Latino-owned food company in the United States.

WABC7 TV is a proud sponsor of the National Puerto Rican Day Parade.

