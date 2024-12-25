Suspect in custody after 2 people randomly slashed at Grand Central

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A suspect is in custody after two people were slashed at the subway station at Grand Central overnight.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday on a northbound 4/5/6 train platform.

It appears the attacks were random and unprovoked at one of the busier subway stations in the city.

The 28-year-old suspect approached a 42-year-old man and they got into some sort of argument. The victim was slashed in the wrist before the suspect ran away upstairs.

Officials say the suspect then slashed a 26-year-old woman in the neck who was standing near a turnstile on the next level of the train station.

The suspect tried to escape on an escalator but witnesses pointed him out to police. He was quickly arrested and police say the suspect has multiple prior arrests.

Charges against the suspect are still pending.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are said to be stable.

