NYPD searching for hit-and-run driver who smashed into cyclist in Greenwich Village

Shannon Sohn has the latest on a hit-and-run in Greenwich Villiage as police search for suspects.

Shannon Sohn has the latest on a hit-and-run in Greenwich Villiage as police search for suspects.

Shannon Sohn has the latest on a hit-and-run in Greenwich Villiage as police search for suspects.

Shannon Sohn has the latest on a hit-and-run in Greenwich Villiage as police search for suspects.

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after he struck a cyclist in a hit-and-run crash in Manhattan on Wednesday.

The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. at Mercer Street and West 3rd Street in Greenwich Village.

Police initially wanted to speak with the suspect, described as a male wearing a red-hooded Nike sweatshirt, at Washington Square Park and approached him, according to police sources.

They say the suspect panicked, got into a car, a black Ford Fusion with tinted windows and Pennsylvania plates, and began driving the wrong way on Mercer Street and struck the 44-year-old male cyclist in the bike lane.

Sources say officers were not pursuing the suspect in a police car.

After the impact, the suspect took off in the Ford Fusion before ditching the car near 156 Prince St.

NewsCopter 7 was over Prince Street between Thompson Street and West Broadway Street, where police found the abandoned Ford Fusion with a cracked windshield.



The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition, according to police sources.

The suspect is still on the run, and the investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.