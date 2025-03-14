Officer struck by out-of-control Dodge Charger in Greenwich Village

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An on-duty police officer was struck by an out-of-control car in Greenwich Village on Friday.

The 26-year-old officer was walking to his cruiser, parked on Seventh Avenue at West 13th Street just before 8 a.m. That's when a Dodge Charger with Pennsylvania license plates, traveling southbound on Seventh Avenue, struck a street sweeper and then went out of control, striking the officer.

He was pinned between the Charger and a marked police vehicle.

The officer was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the Charger was taken to Bellevue Hospital for complaints of pain.

He is in stable condition and in custody with charges pending.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.