Groundbreaking set for $10B Midtown Bus Terminal in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Officials from New York and New Jersey will celebrate the groundbreaking for a new Midtown Bus Terminal.

Governors Kathy Hochul and Phil Murphy will both be on hand to deliver remarks.

The long overdue project received final approval earlier this year for a $10-billion makeover to replace the current 74-year-old bus hub.

The new terminal will include new entrances, more retail, an indoor atrium and new public space.

The new concessions and retail amenities will be accessible from the streets in the community as well as from inside the bus terminal.

Officials say the new terminal is designed to meet projected 2040-2050 commuter growth, provide a best-in-class customer experience that serves the region's 21st century public transportation needs, and enhance the surrounding community.

The project is expected to be constructed in phases, with a temporary terminal and new ramps completed in 2028 and the new main terminal completed in 2032.

