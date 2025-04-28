Group impersonating NYPD officers hold up deli in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A group impersonating NYPD officers held up a deli in Brooklyn on Sunday morning.

The four people entered a deli on Marcus Garvey Boulevard in Bedford-Stuyvesant dressed in dark clothing with NYPD logos.

The group zip-tied a 48-year-old customer, a 68-year-old employee, and a 40-year-old employee and forced them to the ground at gunpoint.

The robbers took off with a bag with items from the location and fled in a dark colored van.

No one was injured.

There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

Chantee Lans reports from the scene of the fire in Borough Park.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.