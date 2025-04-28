Group impersonating NYPD officers hold up deli in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A group impersonating NYPD officers held up a deli in Brooklyn on Sunday morning.
The four people entered a deli on Marcus Garvey Boulevard in Bedford-Stuyvesant dressed in dark clothing with NYPD logos.
The group zip-tied a 48-year-old customer, a 68-year-old employee, and a 40-year-old employee and forced them to the ground at gunpoint.
The robbers took off with a bag with items from the location and fled in a dark colored van.
No one was injured.
There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.