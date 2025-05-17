Florida man attacked by bear while trying to protect dog; 911 call and new video released

GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- A Florida man frantically called 911 Thursday morning, saying he was bitten by a bear in his backyard while trying to protect his pet.

"I need an ambulance, I need - I just got bit by a bear in my backyard," he said. "It tried to attack my dog. I went to rescue my dog, and it bit me in my leg."

The grizzly encounter happened in the wee hours of Thursday morning. Video captured by a Gulf Breeze neighbor's Ring camera shows two bears playing with a trash bag just before the attack.

The 45-year-old victim told dispatchers he heard his dog yelp in his backyard. When he went to check on him, he came face-to-face with the bear.

"It bit my leg, my left leg, my whole left leg. He charged me again after he bit me. I kicked him in the face, and I ran as fast as I could in the house," he said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the bear left his property and has not been seen since. They are now investigating the incident and have placed a trap at the home.

First responders transported the man to a nearby hospital. The incident left neighbors on edge. They say the overdevelopment of the area has led to recent bear sightings.