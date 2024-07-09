Gypsy Rose Blanchard announces pregnancy

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is expecting.

Blanchard announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post Tuesday, featuring a photo collage of her alongside her boyfriend Ken Urker and holding an ultrasound picture.

In the caption, Blanchard wrote, "We are proud to announce we are expecting our first child in January 2025 announcement video on YouTube (link in bio) Thank you to the photographer @m0therofchaos for the amazing photos."

Blanchard revealed in her YouTube video that she is 11 weeks along in her pregnancy.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.