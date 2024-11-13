Hall of Fame NBA coach Gregg Popovich recovering from mild stroke, San Antonio Spurs say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is continuing to recover after he suffered what the team called a "mild stroke" on Nov. 2.

Popovich has missed the past six games with what the team had previously referred to as an undisclosed medical episode.

The Spurs provided a diagnosis and update on the Basketball Hall of Famer's status Wednesday, saying Popovich suffered the stroke at the team's arena.

"Popovich, who has already started a rehabilitation program, is expected to make a full recovery," the Spurs said in a statement. "At this point, a timeline for his return to the sidelines has not been determined. During this time, the organization is grateful to the extended community for providing privacy and space to the Popovich family."

Popovich is the NBA's career leader with 1,390 victories and another 170 postseason wins with five NBA titles. He is in his 29th season, all with San Antonio.

The 75-year-old Popovich is the oldest coach in NBA history. In 2020, he passed the previous mark held by Hubie Brown (71) in his final game as Memphis Grizzlies head coach.

Mitch Johnson has served as the Spurs acting head coach while Popovich has been out. Johnson is prepared to coach the Spurs for the entire season, a source told ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.