'Trick-or-Streets' makes 3rd annual return to NYC for Halloween festivities, celebrations

NEW YORK (WABC) -- "Trick of Streets" makes its "spook-tacular" return once again to New York City!

This October, the program is celebrating its third anniversary, which will feature more than 100 car-free events across the five boroughs. In partnership with the NYC Department of Transportation, the city throughout the month will activate Open Streets, plazas and other corridors to allow people to participate in Halloween-themed events by giving them access to safe, car-free pedestrian spaces.

"'Trick-or-Streets' is back and bigger than ever-and we invite all New Yorkers to take part in an event this month!" said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. "Our streets serve all New Yorkers-and 'Trick-or-Streets' is a great example of how we can use them to bring joy and greater safety to so many children."

Photo of previous 'Trick-or-Streets' celebration in Brooklyn, New York City. NYC Department of Transportation

New Yorkers can look forward to the following Trick-or-Streets events this upcoming weekend:

October 5: NYC DOT signature event on Castleton Ave, Staten Island that will be produced by NYC DOT Public Realm Programming Partner NYC Kids Fest, Staten Island Business Outreach Center, and Castleton Ave Merchants Association.

October 5: Bike the Block Event at the Woodside Avenue Open Street in Queens that is produced by NYC DOT in partnership with Thai Community USA.

October 6: Inaugural 'BQ Flea' market with BK Flea in Williamsburg, Brooklyn under BQE at Meeker Ave between Union Ave and Lorimer St. This is the first of four market dates, and the perfect place to find a spooky costume or mysterious prop for a haunted house. The market will run every Sunday in October.

This year's festivities will also feature 10 signature event locations where you can expect family fun, activities and live entertainment:

THE BRONX

Location: Fordham Plaza, The Bronx

Date/Time : October 26, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Produced By : Bindlestiff Family Cirkus

Location: Decatur Avenue Open Street, The Bronx

Date/Time : October 31, 2:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Produced By : Street Lab

BROOKLYN

Location: Kensington Plaza, Brooklyn

Date/Time : October 19, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Produced By : Broadway for Arts Education

Location: West 9th Street Open Street, Brooklyn

Date/Time : October 26, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Produced By : Broadway for Arts Education

Location: Berry Street Open Street, Brooklyn

Date/Time : October 27, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Produced By : The Horticultural Society of New York

MANHATTAN

Location: Audubon Avenue Open Street, Manhattan

Date/Time : October 26, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Produced By : NYC Kidsfest

Location: Pell Street Open Street + Doyers Plaza, Manhattan

Date/Time : October 31, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Produced By : Bindlestiff Family Cirkus

QUEENS

Location: 165th Street Open Street, Queens

Date/Time : October 30, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Produced By : Street Lab

Location: 31st Avenue Open Street, Queens

Date/Time : October 31, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Produced By : The Horticultural Society of New York

STATEN ISLAND

Location: Castleton Avenue, Staten Island

Date/Time : October 5, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Produced By : NYC Kidsfest

For more information about Trick-or-Streets events and locations across the city, you can visit the NYC Department of Transportation website.

ALSO READ | The 2024 Fall Foliage Forecast with the Leaf Daddy: Weather or Not

Are we in for a great show of fall colors this year or will the leaves be a bust? Lee Goldberg chats with Kyle "Leaf Daddy" Cotner about the foliage outlook.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.