Veterinarians treating 100+ cats injured, displaced by fire at animal sanctuary on Long Island

MEDFORD, Long Island (WABC) -- A massive show of support is continuing on Long Island following a devastating fire at a cat sanctuary on Monday that claimed the lives of over 100 cats, and the owner of the sanctuary.

On Wednesday afternoon, volunteers continued the work that the owner started, coming together to rescue the cats that were injured and displaced by the flames.

One by one, animal rescue teams saved injured cats.



"It's an absolute great feeling to be able to save these injured animals and get them the help that they need," said Frankie Floridia of Strong Island Animal Rescue.

Nearly 200 cats were left behind at the charred home of Happy Cat Sanctuary in Medford.

"They're scared and they're injured and these are the ones we're pulling out today," said Lisa Jaeger of Jaeger's Run Animal Rescue.

The massive and deadly fire on Monday, engulfed the house, killing more than 100 cats and the sanctuary's owner, 65-year-old Chris Arsenault, who neighbors say in an effort to save the cats, kept running back inside.

"I know that Chris would've wanted that, and these animals deserve to be saved and we're here to do so," Floridia said.

One of the rescued cats from outside was checked out in a mobile veterinarian clinic parked on the property, by Paws of War, free of charge.

"I knew Chris. I knew Chris well. I knew when he started. He died doing what he loved... rescuing animals," said Robert Misseri, co-founder of Paws of War. "The very least we can do is continue his legacy and make sure that every single one cats get the proper love and care that they need to move forward."

The cat has breathing problems, likely from smoke inhalation, and burns on her ears and paws.

"That's very typical of what we've been seeing," said a Paws of War veterinarian. "Yesterday, I'd say almost everything that came through here, the paw prints were burnt."

The most injured cats have been taken away for treatment, mostly for free, by different veterinarians across Long Island.

"We're going to ask for our colleagues in the area here, hopefully, to take a few cats and try to get them healthy enough to be able to eat and be adopted," said veterinarian Dr. Jason Michael Heller.

A small memorial is growing at the site, surrounded by cat food.

Dr. Heller plans to ask about 80 veterinarians and veterinarian technicians, at a meeting for the Long Island Veterinarian Medical Association Wednesday night, to help heal the injured cats for free.

Anyone wishing to support the care of the cats can donate to this GoFundMe.

