Man fatally stabbed in the back inside convenience store in Harlem; police searching for suspects

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for multiple suspects wanted in the fatal stabbing of a man inside a convenience store and smoke shop in Manhattan.

The deadly attack happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Saturday at a store on Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem.

According to the NYPD, the five suspects were jumping a 33-year-old man when one of them stabbed the victim multiple times in the back.

First responders transported the victim to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspects, all men, were last seen fleeing on foot northbound on Frederick Douglass. One suspect wore light denim jeans and a red hat, while another wore jeans, a hat, and glasses.

Authorities are trying to determine a motive.

