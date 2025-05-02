Harlem grandmother killed by stray bullet to be remembered at funeral, Rev. Sharpton to attend

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The grandmother killed by a stray bullet in Harlem will be laid to rest on Friday.

Rev. Al Sharpton planned to join the family of Excenia Mette, 61, at the funeral.

Mette was cleaning up at a deli where she helped out when the shooting happened on April 22 around 10:20 p.m.

Witnesses said she heard three people arguing. Worrying that her grandson was involved, she went outside to ensure he was safe.

Two men are now facing several charges in connection with her death.

The service for Mette will be held at Mother A.M.E. Zion Church on West 145th Street in Harlem at noon.

Immediately following the funeral, Rev. Sharpton will host mourners at the House of Justice for a repass in memory of Mette, who was affectionately known as Mama Zee by loved ones, neighbors and friends.

On Saturday, National Action Network members, joined by Mama Zee's sister, Pastor Diane London, and grandson, marched from the House of Justice to the site at which the tragic killing took place to lay a wreath in honor of the longtime NAN member's life.

NAN pledged to provide any necessary financial support to the family to ensure that Mama Zee received a proper funeral and burial.

