Man arrested in connection to deadly stabbing inside Lower Manhattan subway station

The initial incident happened in the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall subway station last Friday.

The initial incident happened in the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall subway station last Friday.

The initial incident happened in the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall subway station last Friday.

The initial incident happened in the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall subway station last Friday.

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- The NYPD has made an arrest in connection to a deadly stabbing inside a subway station in Lower Manhattan last Friday.

Luis Jose-Duarte, 46, was taken into custody for the deadly stabbing of 38-year-old John Sheldon at the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall/Chambers Street station.

Sheldon was stabbed on a southbound No. 5 train and then exited onto the platform.

Police say it began with a dispute over someone stepping on another passenger's sneakers.

Witnesses say the victim was being aggressive toward the suspect and called him an anti-gay slur.

The suspect allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed Sheldon in the torso.

The suspect left the train at the Brooklyn Bridge City Hall station but Sheldon followed him, at which point he was stabbed again on the platform.

Jose-Duarte is now charged with first-degree manslaughter.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.