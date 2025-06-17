Group of teens brutally attacked 13-year-old autistic boy to steal his sneakers, mother says

Lucy Yang reports on the 13-year-old who was attacked and robbed on his way home from school.

HARLEM (WABC) -- A 13-year-old boy with autism was left with a broken jaw after 3 teens punched, kicked and robbed him, police said.

It was all reportedly because someone wanted to steal his sneakers.

His mother is outraged and demanding justice.

"What they did wasn't right. But I love them. No matter what. They're still a child of God. I'm going to cry. It's emotional," the victim's mother, Maritza Santana, said.

The Harlem mother is between forgiveness and justice.

Last week, her 13-year-old son, who is autistic, was coming home from school when a group of teenagers surrounded him and started punching and kicking him on the corner of 134th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue.

"They took my Yeezys," Akai Santana said.

They grabbed his shoes and Nike mask and left him fearing for his life.

His jaw was broken in two places and the metal plate in his mouth is permanent.

Doctors are waiting to learn if the rod will have to remain as well.

The 7th grader is on a liquid diet.

His two front teeth were also knocked out and he has lost his sense of independence.

His mother said he is scared to go outside.

"I got to go with him. At first he would love to go outside by himself, but now he has to go out with his sisters. He'll go with somebody, but by hisself," Santana said.

The day after the attack, police arrested two young boys who are 16 and 15 years old.

The mother said the violent teens recorded the assault and posted it on social media, which may have led to their arrest.

Detectives are now looking for at least one more attacker.

