15-year-old girl shot in the thigh in Harlem; no arrests made

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old girl was shot in Harlem on Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. at 2430 Seventh Ave.

Authorities say a 15-year-old girl was shot in the right thigh.

According to police sources, the girl ran 10 blocks and went to West 130th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard.

EMS responded and took the girl to Harlem Hospital where she is expected to be okay.

There's no word yet on what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

