Man shot sitting in Maserati in Harlem, police searching for 2 suspects

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for 2 suspected wanted in the shooting of a 32-year-old man sitting in his Maserati at a Harlem gas station early Wednesday morning.

What investigators described as an attempted carjacking happened around 8:45 a.m. at BP gas station on Park Ave and 129th Street.

According to officials, two suspects wearing dark-hooded sweatshirts approached the driver of the vehicle and opened fire.

Surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the two men fleeing the scene. One falls out of the rear passenger side door of the victim's car. The other emerges from the gas station.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds to the leg, arm and shoulder.

The two suspects fled down East 128th Street.

