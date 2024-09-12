Sentencing in fatal DWI case delayed after judge cites suspect's 'lack of remorse'

WHITE PLAINS, New York (WABC) -- A hearing in White Plains Thursday focused on the sentencing of a man convicted of killing a beloved community activist in Hartsdale.

In many ways it was supposed to be a formality.

Antonio Robles-Sanchez was in court for sentencing on an agreed-upon plea deal.

But the man who admitted killing a Hartsdale woman last year was blasted by Judge George Fifidio.

The judge said he was troubled by a pre-sentencing report in which Sanchez seemingly failed to take responsibility for the crash that killed 65-year-old Stephanie Kavourias.

Fifidio cited what appeared to be Sanchez's "complete lack of remorse."

In August 2023, Sanchez hopped a curb and plowed into Kavourias, who was the retired director of the Hartsdale Parking Authority and a community activist.

The Brooklyn man pled guilty to driving while high on crack cocaine and was to be sentenced to 1-and-a-third to four years in prison.

The victim's family, which had asked for a longer sentence, may now get their wish.

The judge said Sanchez has a week to decide whether to opt for a trial or accept a new plea deal that carries additional prison time.

Sanchez's lawyer argued his client's expression of remorse was lost in translation from his native Spanish.

He says Sanchez will plead guilty and agree to the new terms next week.

